Viral is a word we have paid attention to. For some of us, it is because the word is relative to a process for marketing online. If you’ve ever tried to sell something on the internet, you’ve wanted your item to go “viral.”
Recently, there’s been a new focus on the word’s definition: quickly and widely spread. Sometimes a viral approach is scary (when lives are in danger) but for marketing, where social media is concerned, viral is the best tool.
Kevin Knebl is coming to Woodland Park on Sept. 23. He will teach us his approach to using the internet to build business relationships. He’ll tell you, his business was not negatively affected by the lockdown. He has always done a lot of in-person trainings and you’d expect the restrictions on travel and in-person contact would have devastated his business — but in reality, they didn’t. He’s skilled in online sales. He became busier as he helped people achieve their success. Now, Kevin is ready to finish a project he started with us, which is a Collaborative Fundraiser for three nonprofits.
You may remember we coordinated an event called Social Media in Our Backyard for 2020. The first of a two-part event happened before we went on lockdown. Knebl presented via live webinar for more than 100 people at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Jan. 15, 2020. Now, he’ll teach us in person. The location is reserved, Kevin is flying in, and people who are interested in learning about building online business relationships have an opportunity to learn from the best! You are encouraged to save the date or better yet, buy your ticket now.
There are three ticket options: $45, $135, and $270. The proceeds benefit three nonprofits. The first ticket level is Coffee with Kevin Knebl for $45. It includes a light breakfast, and the opportunity to hear Kevin talk about the skills he has used over and over again to expand his market. These are skills he has shared with business professionals around the world through consulting – 90 minutes. The next level includes breakout sessions and lunch. Its $135, additional trainers get involved, and you also get to hear Kevin expand on his program – 3.5 hours. The last level, and there’s only space for a small number of people, is $270. This is when you participate all day, have one-on-one time with Kevin to discuss your program, and get invited to buy in to an evening dinner for $30 – 6 hours.
You’re encouraged to help us go viral. Tickets are at kkinthehouse.eventbrite.com. Viral in marketing means spreading the news rapidly and widely. Let’s go viral with social media!
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through SOAR, the Nonprofit Cooperative. The group trains together on the second Tuesday of each month and plans collaborative fundraisers together. To be part of the Teller Gives Back column for 2021, please connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.