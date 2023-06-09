It's time to time-travel for a rousing game of Base Ball.

Fans can enjoy a taste of 1864 as a congress of ballists from around the nation congregate for a tournament at the historic Gold Bowl in Victor, Colorado – the City of Gold Mines. The tournament will take place on June 24-25.

It will be the 30th anniversary of the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association tournament. There is no charge for admission.

While these guys aren't the Colorado Rockies, they're definitely playing in the Rockies since Victor is located at nearly 10,000 feet elevation.

"Ballists follow the Rules, Regulations and Customs adopted by the National Association of Base-Ball Players in New York on December 9, 1863," the CVBBA said in a press release. "Underhand pitching, fielding without gloves (since gloves weren’t invented until the 1880’s) and antics on the field between fielders and runners are sure to entertain. The CVBBA adheres to language and lexicon of 19th Century Base Ball in the way the game is played, and the clothing worn."

Additional entertainment includes a German Disturber, 19th Century living history demonstrations, and vendors both “olde” and new. Musical entertainment is being planned for the plaza on June 24.

This CVBBA celebration is in association with the City of Victor, The Gold Camp Association and Victor Cripple Creek American Legion Post 171.

For the detailed schedule visit cvbba.org and Facebook CVBBA.