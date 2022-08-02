The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall will be coming to the Salute to American Veterans Rally in Woodland Park. It will also include the Cost of Freedom Display, which pays tribute to veterans of all wars.
Pro Promotions owner and Rally organizer Jim Wear said the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be on display and open for visitors 24 hours a day, beginning at noon Aug. 18 through 3 p.m. Aug. 21, at Woodland Park Middle School athletic field.
The wall lists the names and casualty dates of the more than 58,000 Americans who died in Vietnam until the war officially ended in 1975.
There was some question about funding, but Wear said the amount of money needed now is close enough that he chose to sign the contract.
“We were getting close to the deadline and had to make a decision,” he said. “It was already too late to get just the Wall, which would have cost around $9,000. But for around $12,000, we will be getting the Wall and the Cost of Freedom Display that honors all Americans who fought in America’s wars.”
Instrumental in getting the fundraising efforts going in late June were Woodland Park residents Billy Crockarell and Linda Martin. Between them they managed to raise the $5,000 deposit, leaving about another $7,000 to raise.
“We’re really close, less than $2,000, and we’re still taking donations,” Wear said. To donate or volunteer, call 719-487-8005 or visit theveteransrally.org.
The Rally and festival will take place on Aug. 19 and 20 in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park.
Partial schedule of events
Aug. 18
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Vendor setup in Memorial Park
Noon – Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall and Cost of Freedom Display opens on the Woodland Park Middle School athletic field
Aug. 19
24 hours – Wall remains on display
9 a.m. – Veterans Poker Run Registration at VFW Post 6051, 27637 Colorado 67 in Woodland Park. First bike leaves the post at 10 a.m. and the last bike arrives back at the post at 1 p.m.
10 a.m. – Vendor show open all day
1 p.m. – Beer Garden opens with live music from 3-6 p.m.
6 p.m. – Live music at the Historic Ute Inn
Aug. 20
24 hours – Wall remains on display
7:30-9:30 a.m. POW/MIA Riders breakfast and registration at the Woodland Park High School
10-11 a.m. – POW/MIA ride begins in Woodland Park and ends in Cripple Creek
12:30 p.m. – POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony and Veterans Memorial Dedications at Memorial Park
2 p.m. – Live music begins
Aug. 21
All day to 3 p.m. – Wall display continues
The complete schedule is available on the rally website.