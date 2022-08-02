Divide resident Cindy Snell makes a pencil print of her cousin Thomas L. Becker’s name she found engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall traveling tribute, part of the Salute to Veterans Rally in Cripple Creek, Aug. 15, 2019. Becker was killed three months after being drafted into the army and sent to Vietnam. The 80% replica memorial wall will be on display at this year’s rally, in Woodland Park, Aug. 18-21.