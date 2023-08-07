The wall is coming to Woodland Park along with a throng of American heroes.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall is scheduled to arrive in the city on Aug. 16 and will be on display at the Woodland park Middle School football field through Aug. 20.

The 80%-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will make the journey up Ute Pass accompanied by The Patriot Guard of Colorado Springs. The wall lists the names and casualty dates of the more than 58,000 Americans who died in Vietnam until the war officially ended in 1975.

The wall will be accompanied by the “Cost of Freedom Display” which includes tributes to veterans of Afghanistan, Iraq, WWI, WWII, Korea, the Cold War, Beirut, Panama, Desert Storm and many more, including a 9/11 victims memorial.

The arrival of these powerful memorials is in conjunction with two major veterans’ events, the 31st annual Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival and the 36th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride.

“Woodland Park will come alive with the sounds of thunder as thousands of patriots and United States Veterans come together in an awesome display of patriotism and camaraderie,” event organizers said in a press release.

The Saturday POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Park is the centerpiece of the event. This years’ honoree is Maj. Ken Sanguenetti, who was a marine pilot during the Korean War. Additionally, two bronze plaques will be dedicated to veterans of Afghanistan.

“The Salute to American Veterans Rally is the longest-standing gathering of veterans & patriots West of the Mississippi,” says the rally’s website.

The 36th Annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride will stage at Woodland Park High School Saturday morning, the police-escorted procession rolling up to Cripple Creek via Highways 24 and 67. The annual Ride, which organizers say attracts more than 1,500 motorcyclists, is billed as “Colorado’s largest procession of motorcycles.”

“Riders are then encouraged to return to Woodland Park for the ceremony,” organizers said.

Veterans Rally attendees can expect many of the usual traditions including the vendor show, live music, beer garden and guest speakers.

The 2023 Veterans Rally free concert features the U.S. Army “Mile High” rock band, “Sound Advice”, and “TRON the Band” at the Coors Light Veterans Beer Garden in Memorial Park.