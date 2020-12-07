Stories of heartache, struggles and hope in a series of videos filmed for Community Partnership Family Resource Center reflect the organization’s reach.
Marissa Grubb credits Jamie Krall, Family Advocate for Parents as Teachers, for saving her child’s life. “At age 3, Brooks had a tumor the size of a golf ball,” Grubb said, speaking on the video.
Krall discovered the tumor in a regular check of the child’s ears in a PAT class. Without the check, Brooks would not have been tested until he entered kindergarten.
“Something about Community Partnership is how welcoming they are; it’s a wonderful and safe place to bring your family,” Grubb said. “You can be yourself, speak the truth and there’s no judgment there.”
Brianna Jones, a young wife and mother of a 3-year old and an infant, Jack, who has a chronic life-threatening disease, talks about her struggles.
Along with frequent trips to the emergency room, Jones is awakened regularly when the baby quits breathing. “Community Partnership provides support for me while I’m trying to get through this,” Jones said, who has joined CP’s family support group.
Before COVID, the staff accompanied Jones and other parents to the grocery store. “We talked about what foods have the nutritional value that you need to keep your family growing,” Jones said. “We got to hang out together and ... share what we know.”
Park State Bank & Trust, Delta Dental Foundation and Perini & Associates produced the videos as outreach during the time of COVID.
“In March and April, people were terrified, afraid financially and feeling alone and scared,” said Jodi Mijares, CP’s executive director. “Some were unable to buy food even if they had money.”
As a result, with an initial donation of $10,000 from Park State Bank & Trust, Mijares and her team at CP launched a food pantry, which is still going. In fact, activities that once took place in the large classroom have been replaced with food. The pantry is an addition to CP’s parenting, nutrition and exercise classes, workforce, GED and case-management programs.
“We’re not allowed to gather in groups so we had to figure out, pretty much overnight, how to work with families virtually,” Mijares said. “How can we not lose connection and engagement?”
Like others in the region, CP pivoted. “For those without internet connection, we did telephone calls or dropped program materials at the house,” she said. “We did parenting classes on Zoom.”
During that initial shutdown phase, when many Teller County residents were isolating, Mijares and her team called their clients. “Social connections is one of the protective factors for mental health and wellbeing,” Mijares said. “Everywhere in the world we’re seeing the effects of limited social connection on people’s mental health and their ability to be resilient. Everyone is so worn down by now.”
With donations and grants, CP has kept a full staff who continue their work with Teller County families. During a ‘regular’ year, CP serves approximately 1,000 residents and provides an average of $40,000 in emergency assistance. To date in 2020, CP has provided $135,000 in emergency assistance, including food, household and school supplies, baby formula, diapers and wipes, along with cash assistance.
The videos are available at cpteller.org/media/.