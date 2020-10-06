VICTOR • The relocation of a wall that lists World War II veterans from Teller County received a major boost in fundraising in September. Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Corp. pledged $12,051 toward the relocation of the wall that was once on the east side of the Monarch Block in downtown Victor.
The memorial will be placed in Wallace Park.
Joining Newmont in that fundraising effort are the City of Victor and Southern Teller County Focus Group, which have each pledged $1,000 to the project.
“CC&V is pleased to partner with the city of Victor, the STCFG and local community members in the Victor Veterans Wall relocation project,” said Justin Raglin, Newmont External Relations Manager. “This project creates a great opportunity to continue the history of honoring our local World War II veterans in Victor, recognizing the sacrifices they made in protecting our freedom.”
A group of individuals has volunteered to spearhead the project working closely with the Victor officials. Their efforts have resulted in about $4,000 in donations through local donation boxes and a GoFundMe account.
A collaborative relationship has been established with the STCFG so donors who want to make tax-deductible contributions have the option of making their donations through the STCFG’s established 501©(3).
“The STCFG is pleased to be able to assist with donations for this project. Our $1,000 pledge will come from a donation made to our group by the family of Ed and Cherry Hunter after Ed died in 2013. Ed was a huge supporter of veterans and this will be a fitting use for a part of the Hunter donation fund,” said Ruth Zalewski, president of STCFG.
The committee is working on cross-referencing all sources of data to accurately replace the former wall, which will include several hundred names. The current plan is to dedicate the wall over Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.
To make a donation:
Make check out to STCFG, POB 328, Victor, CO 80860, Tax id: 84-1484541 Southern Teller County Focus Group Corp.
A GoFundMe page has been created titled “Save the Teller County Veterans Wall” by Stephen Robb, a relative of veterans listed on the wall and a current resident of the district. Robb is also a representative on the committee working on the project. The link is: bit.ly/36sLLgY.
Donation Boxes are located in several Victor and Cripple Creek businesses. Locations include: The Claim Jumper, Victor Lowell