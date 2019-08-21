Saturday, Sept. 7 will be a day of four-footed races packed with old-time fun in historic Victor.
The annual Victor Pack Burro Race kicks off at noon downtown with racers from across the region competing for cash prizes. The burros are historically dubbed the Rocky Mountain Canary for their role in underground mining; they were used above ground during the gold rush era for hauling heavy loads, but also underground in the mines for the same tasks.
The burros, their trainers and human counterparts are the centerpiece of this event, but there is much more to do before and after the race. Starting at 9 a.m., downtown merchants and others will host sidewalk sales. And from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Victor’s Gold Camp Ag & Mining Museum will host Susie Knight, cowgirl poet and musician, in Pinnacle Park Plaza. Also, tractor-churned ice cream made by the museum will be for sale.
Additionally, the Victor Elks Lodge No. 367 will have a cash bar and provide live music after the race. Musician Greg Brazil will perform at 2 p.m. at the Elks, where there will be barbecue, race awards (including the Nicest Ass Award), and the presentation of the traditional carrot cake to the winning donkey.
Proceeds from burro-race entries benefit the Southern Teller County Focus Group, a nonprofit that maintains Trails of Gold and assists with historic preservation and mining education.
The race is sanctioned by the Western Pack Burro Association and sponsored by STCFG, with assistance from event sponsor Newmont GoldCorp. For information, visit VictorColorado.com, STCFG.com or email info@stcfg.com.