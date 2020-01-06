Victor City Council has appointed Richard Mann city administrator.
Mann is the manager of quality control for the city of Spring Hill, Kan. where he assists the supervisor of daily operations.
From March 2008 to May 17, 2018, Mann was the Spring Hill Police Chief for a town of 6,300 residents.
Mann spearheaded certification as the first law-enforcement agency in Kansas, recognized by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for completing the Missing Kids Readiness Project, states a press release from the City of Victor. As well, he introduced body-worn cameras to the Kansas city’s police department. Mann received the Platinum AAA Outstanding Traffic Safe Community Award.
Mann was one of two finalists for the administrator position; the other was Becky Frank, the city’s assistant administrator. The Victor City Council made the decision.
Mann is expected to arrive in town within the month. He replaces Deb Downs, who announced her pending retirement in September. Before moving back to Victor, Downs, a Victor native, retired after 27 years of service for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs where she was one of eight field representatives. She will be moving to Las Vegas, Nev. to take on the role of full-time grandmother to Beaux Reynolds, who is five months old.