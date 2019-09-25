A $500 donation to the drama class and music department at Cripple Creek/Victor High School is payback for a good deed by the students. “The school kids helped serve ice cream at the Victor Ag and Mine Museum during Gold Rush Days,” said Milford Ashworth, president of the museum board.
Through an ice cream sale, the nonprofit museum brought in a total of $1,000 to be shared with the school and 4-H groups who helped serve ice cream and manage the food booth.
The money will be a boon to new music program director MiKayla Baker. “She is very inspiring and has a lot of great ideas for getting the music department more active,” said Annie Durham, who teaches the drama class, heads up the after-school program and helped launch a debate team at the high school. “One of our biggest goals is to not only repair the instruments but purchase new ones.”
Baker plans a big splash for the band and choir, which will perform during the carnival on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the city’s park. Students in the art department will serve barbecue and lead games during the event.
For Durham’s drama class, the donation will help fund two projects: a Haunted House on Oct. 25 and the 4th annual Salute to the Troops in December.