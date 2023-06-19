There is something going on in Victor, a place of natural beauty and architectural significance with a side splash of that fierce independent spirit.

Sure, there are those empty storefronts, an eyesore before the Victor Main Street Board took a good look and vowed to do something about it.

Last week, Main Street manager Jon Zalewski cast aside a large piece of sheeting to unveil the first of several Windows to the Future. “The idea is to pique the interest of people and see the potential for storefronts in Victor,” said Zalewski, speaking to a small group of supporters in a ceremony June 11.

Built in 1899, the structure at 106. S. 3rd Street was once the Merchant Café and in the early 20th century, Zitnik Grocery.

The crowd showed its appreciation with shouts of approval for the window design by Misty Easton, a three-year resident of Victor.

“The idea was to focus on the history of the old café and grocery store,” she said.

Working with photos taken inside the grocery store and provided by the Zitniks’ grandson, Buck Hakes, Easton created a design for the two windows in the empty building.

The displays include photographs of the owner, Ursula Zitnik, along with fruits, vegetables, and cans with antique labels of various foods, tomatoes, for instance.

“It was his grandmother, Ursula Zitnik, who was the firecracker that actually did the business,” Zalewski said.

Hakes is a former Victor mayor and current city councilor who attended the ceremony.

Karen and Sam Morrison, who own Victor Trading Co & Manufacturing Works, made the labels.

The building’s owner, Shawn Shaffer, is the first participant in the initiative designed to add marketing oomph and a nudge to other building owners.

In the meantime, Shaffer is remodeling the second floor for apartments.

“There is a lot of potential there, but I also want him to protect his investment by getting a proper business plan and marking plan,” Zalewski said.

The displays fill space designed to be eye-catching.

“This display gives people ideas of what they can do with an empty storefront,” Zalewski said. “When people walk down our streetscape, they will see something other than an empty storefront.”

The initiative is designed to foster collaboration among Main Street, business and building owners and those looking to start a business but haven’t found a location.

“Build a window and get people out of their cars, open up their imaginations,” Easton said.

Zalewski credits former Main Street Manager, Kim Lottig, for initiating the project.

“All these businesses need our support. I can’t emphasize that enough,” Zalewski said. “I know what it’s like when you’re here in the middle of winter and nobody’s here and you still have a huge heating bill.”

Along with overseeing Windows to the Future, Zalewski has established a connection with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center in Colorado Springs.

“The center can help business owners design a business/marketing plan,” he said. “We are going to have seminars, starting in the fall.”

The Colorado Main Street Program offers support for revitalization efforts of downtowns.