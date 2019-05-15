The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will host a 60th Anniversary Celebration Open House along with a special documentary showing to honor the occasion.
The open house is set at the museum, 298 Victor Ave. in Victor, on June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. showing of “Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and the Rise of Broadcast News,” a full-length documentary on the museum’s namesake, Lowell Thomas, a print and broadcast journalist who grew up in Victor.
Admission to the museum is free. Tickets for the documentary screening are $10 per person. Reservations are required, as there is limited seating. Tickets are on sale at victormuseum.com.
For more information, call the museum at 689-5509, email museum@victorcolorado.com, or visit the website.