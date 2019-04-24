In a city known for its twentieth-century architecture, the restoration and rehabilitation of the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum is cause for celebration. And celebrate they did, with a reception and awards ceremony last month at the museum.
A two-story building and a vital part of the city’s history, the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum once housed a grocery store and a hotel. But the building was nearly destroyed in a fire in 1959 and never fully repaired.
But a group of residents secured nonprofit status for the museum and consequently maintained the inventory and kept the museum open.
Today the museum is a showcase, with displays of old mining equipment, domestic scenes of the homestead of Mary and Victor Adams, a wealth of memorabilia and a gift shop.
“Where we are tonight was boarded up, the floor burned out and damaged beyond repair; panels in the ceiling were falling down, walls were charred and in some places beams were destroyed,” said Karen Muntzert, speaking to a group of southern Teller County residents during the reception. “When the museum opened in 1959 areas were closed off and never repaired.”
In 2007 the board of directors undertook a major restoration project, replacing rotted windows and structural beams, adding new flooring and walls where the fire damage occurred. “And the roof was replaced with new material,” Muntzert said.
The largest donors for the replacement of the roof were the Colorado Historical Society, now called History Colorado, with $600,000 and the Colorado Department of Transportation, with a $129,548 federal grant that required matching funds.
The interior restoration, which is ongoing, is funded by Newmont Mining Co. through the museum’s summer mine tours.
“The mine has been our longest continuous supporter, thanks to Jane Mannon, Ron Largent, Brad Poulson, Lisa Becker, Lorna Shaw, Penny Riley and Mike Schaffner for keeping the museum in the mine’s budget all these years,” she said, referring to past and present employees of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co.
The City of Cripple Creek and the District Museum contributed matching funds for the stabilization part of the project in 2008. Tim Stroh and Bob Swickert, Source Archtechnology and Charise Boomsma, Preservation Studio, designed the project.
Along with the exhibits that include scenes from the past, the museum board created the Hunter Mining History Library, which displays books and documents from the collections of Ed and Cherry Hunter, A.C. Denman, Brian Geddes and the Lowell Thomas library.
Things are looking up for the museum. “The building now has heat, running water and a restroom,” Muntzert said. “We also have fire alarm and security systems, and a revamped gift shop.”
Along with funds from the major donors as well as individuals, matching funds came from foundations such as El Pomar, Anschutz Family, Gates Family, Boettcher, Edmund T. and Eleanor Quick, along with donations from AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont Mining Corp., City of Cripple Creek, Bill & Beth Reid, John G. Duncan Charitable Trust, City of Victor, Rampart Supply and Black Hills Energy.
“Many thanks to those who believed in our passion to save the building and create a museum that the community can be proud of,” Muntzert said.