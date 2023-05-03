Bird cage elevator, antique safe and historic photos that tell stories, the Victor Hotel is a nineteenth century architectural treasure with a 21st century rhythm.

Built in 1899, after fire destroyed the city, the hotel is one of several Victor buildings that lend historical vibrancy to the mountains.

Patrick Pollock, the latest caretaker\owner, is dedicated to maintaining the hotel’s historical resonance, with a working bird cage elevator – the only one west of the Mississippi that still runs - and preserving the Victorian character.

Proprietor\survivor of hard knocks, economic downturns, including a global pandemic, and only 10 of 30 rooms ready to go, Pollock is in remodeling mode.

“The second and third floors were vacant for about a year, and we started construction on new rooms in October 2021,” he said.

In the past, the 20 rooms were leased to Newmont Mining Corp. for offices, but the corporation declined to renew the lease, thus leaving the 20 rooms unsuited for lodging.

Before purchasing the hotel from Gary Nelson in 2016, Pollock studied the history of the architectural gem built by the Woods Brothers at 321 Victor Avenue. Flush with cash, the brothers opened the First National Bank of Victor. Today, the hotel lobby was once the bank lobby, with antique safe intact, Pollock said.

When the price of gold crashed, the Woods Brothers, Warren, Frank and Harry, lost their fortune. In the meantime, however, the brothers built the Pikes Peak Power Station in Skaguay.

“Nikola Tesla actually came up here to consult on the station,” Pollock said. “They say Tesla stayed here and wired all the buildings in Victor.”

For an initial investment of $600,000, plus a chunk for renovations, Pollock inherited a few ghosts that haunt the place.

“They don’t really bother me much. I have one that tries to scare me,” said Violet Yeater, the hotel manager. “I can see her out of the corner of my eye – she is tall, has long dark hair and a white dress.”

When it comes to seeing ghosts, Pollock likes the story of the bodies stored on the fourth floor while the ground was too frozen for a proper burial, so the deceased hung out upstairs until spring. Well, actually, at least one of them still hangs around.

“We have a lot of paranormal groups that come here,” Pollock said.

With ghosts and period furniture, including an old Grand piano and old-fashioned bar, the interior throbs with history.

The rooms, too, retain remnants of the glory days, with brick walls combined with modern amenities, including coffee pots, hand-sculptured bath cabinets and antique crystal doorknobs.

The hotel restaurant, the Side Door, whose owner is Cindy Vaccaro, offers convenience and hearty meals.

Guest check-in is chiefly online at https://victorhotel.guestreservations.com