The Victor Heritage Society commemorates the city’s 125th anniversary this weekend with a series of events that features two of the city’s historians.
La Jean Greeson will be back in Victor (from Bremerton, Wash.) to present two viewings of over 100 rare historic photos and a series of five oral history videos from an interview with Tarie Huber who recently retired after years of working in the county treasurer’s office.
The schedule:
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — First viewing of over 100 rare photos celebrating 125 years of Victor history, projected on the big screen by La Jean Greeson, at the Victor Community Center (corner of South 2nd Street & Portland Avenue) seating limited.
• Saturday, 2 p.m. — Second Viewing of over 100 rare photos celebrating 125 years of Victor history at the Victor Community Center, seating limited.
• Sunday, 2 p.m. — Five brief oral history videos featuring an interview of Tarie Huber projected on the big screen at the Victor Community Center. Longtime Victor resident Huber recalls how her great grandparents came to Victor in the 1890s, and numerous heartwarming memories of living, working, and raising her family in the Mining District.
All events free. To RSVP for any of these events, email VictorHeritageSociety@gmail.com or call Joanne at 651-2753.