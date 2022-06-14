The Victor Gem & Mineral Show, presented by the Southern Teller County Focus Group, will be held June 17-19 in downtown Victor.
The free annual event features vendors from across the state selling Colorado-dug minerals, polished gems, rough slabs, specimens, cabochons, geodes, Cripple Creek turquoise, and handcrafted jewelry.
A geologist from Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor mine will deliver a free presentation on the geology of the gold mining district at 1 p.m. Saturday in Pinnacle Park Plaza.
Gold and gem panning will be offered at Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave. The museum gift shop will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring its collection of rocks, gems, minerals, rhodochrosite and aquamarine jewelry, and geodes. The museum also houses a mineral collection as well as historic mining equipment, photos, and historic displays. In addition, guided tours of the mining district are available through the museum.
New this year on Saturday and Sunday will be Oddities Alley, with 25 unique vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. Sponsored by the Black Monarch Hotel, Oddities Alley will feature curious and weird displays of bone art, medical oddities, weird and unusual antiques, taxidermy, and strange macabre art. The entertainment will be a combination of burlesque and vaudeville featuring Enigma, starting at 9 p.m. at the Victor Hotel.
The Gem and Mineral Show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 17-19. Oddities Alley will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19.
For more information, visit stcfg.com, email info@stcfg.com, or call 719-689-2675.