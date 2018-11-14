In honor of local veterans, and in the spirit of encouraging a sense of community, the Victor Elks Lodge No. 367 is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving dinner potluck from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 for area veterans and community members.
A potluck with some main dishes and table settings will be provided by Elks members. Guests are invited to bring their favorite dish to share with the group. A $5 donation is requested. The Elks offer thanks to City Market, their Christmas Basket partner, for a donation of pies for this event.
In addition, there will be a door prize drawing, benefiting Brian and Rosemary Hayes.
The couple has invested decades in building the Victor Penguins Hockey Club, rink and program for the benefit of local and visiting youths as well as adult skaters. Recently, Brian and Rosemary have had some health issues, which have hurt them financially. The main door prize is donated by USA Hockey in honor of the Hayes’ contribution to the sport of hockey.
For tickets or information, contact the lodge at victorelks367@gmail.com.