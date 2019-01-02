Members of Victor Elks Lodge No. 367 distributed Christmas boxes to 56 families in southern Teller County through a $2,000 Beacon Grant. Each box contained food for a traditional Christmas dinner as well as additional pantry items to support families while school is out for the holidays. All boxes for seniors and vets had a gift included. Included in these households were 72 children in need of toys.
The lodge also partnered with the Teller County Assessor’s office for a countywide toy drive. Area banks, realtors, private angels, and casinos joined in to help collect several hundred toys and bicycles to provide to the children.
On the morning of Dec. 15, 18 volunteers delivered the boxes of food and toys to the recipients and then were treated to a light lunch at the Lodge. More than 30 business and government participants, as well as 30-plus individual volunteers in the area, contributed in some way to help the Lodge complete this project, which brought Christmas to more than 200 residents. The Elks have been hosting this annual project for 25 years and have served more than 4,000 residents.