After eight years as Victor’s city administrator, Deb Downs has announced her retirement.
Downs is trading public policy issues for a new role as grandmother to Beaux Reynolds, 7 weeks old in early September. That means moving to Las Vegas, Nev. to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Lauryn and Jim Reynolds.
“Day care is not easy to find,” Downs said. “I’m excited; this is a major step for me.”
Over the past year, Downs has been a vital participant in the housing needs assessment for Cripple Creek and Victor, which contributed $25,000 to the project. The report will be released to the public at a 5:30 p.m. meeting on Sept. 25 in a conference room at Bronco Billy’s Casino.
In just three years, Downs helped the city pay off $1.3 million of debt. “As a result, the town is a much better place to live and is virtually debt-free,” said Mayor Bruce Davis.
A list of successful grants written by Downs includes $500,000 for the wastewater treatment plant, $1,408,000 in gaming impact grants, $795,000 for drainage and streets, $316,959 for a new water tank and valves, to name but a few.
As well, Downs secured designation for the city as an Enterprise Zone, along with funds for renovating the bell tower in city hall and replacing the roof.
Raised in Victor, Downs graduated from Colorado College and worked for the Department of Local Affairs in Denver for 27 years before coming back to her hometown.
In the meantime, she will stay on to help train a new city administrator. “Hopefully, we can find somebody to replace her, someone with good skills,” Davis said. “(Downs) does have her detractors but, overall, she’s been just an awesome asset to this town; she’s done so much for us.”