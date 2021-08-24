In celebration of the arts, the nonprofit organization Victor Celebrates the Arts is back on schedule with its 21st annual show Labor Day weekend.
For 21 years, artists have set up their easels in a place where inspiration is in the mountain scenery, the Victorian architecture and in quirky things like beat-up old cars.
The event springs from an idea proposed more than two decades ago by several local artists who were not concerned about Victor’s remote location or its altitude of 9,708 feet above sea level.
“They wanted to bring people to town to celebrate the beauty, the mining, the history,” said Judy Shandlin, who chairs this year’s event. “We have artists who come every year.”
The celebration is characterized by artists who scatter around the area to paint within a radius of city hall for a week, beginning Aug. 27.
A panel of judges chooses the winners in various categories, and the awards presentation is at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in Pinnacle Plaza on 3rd Street. Before the ceremony, the artworks will be displayed and available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Victor Elks Club, 367 N. 3rd St.
For visitors and artistic enthusiasts who come to enjoy the show, the Brush Rush and Quick Draw help build the momentum. The rush is just that — at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, the artists learn of an historic site, chosen by the committee, and are given just three hours to complete a work.
On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, the artists gather at 9 a.m. in Wallace Park for another three-hour surprise painting adventure that incorporates live models and props.
The show is free and open to the public. It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 5; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6.
“We are cautiously moving forward, given COVID (due to the increase in cases of the Delta variant) while keeping close tabs with Teller County Public Health and city officials here,” Sandlin said. “We have plenty of outside activities this year.”