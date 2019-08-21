The picturesque city of Victor attracts painters from all over the West who bring their brushes and easels on Labor Day weekend.
Any outdoor place works, for there’s no place in Victor that isn’t stunningly beautiful or historically intriguing. Whether it’s the view of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, the Victorian architecture or mining headframes, Victor is an artist’s muse. Even a rundown building tells a story of the past and is part of the aesthetic of Victor. Or the empty buildings on Victor Avenue, a reason for hope yet with a touch of nostalgia for what used to be.
It’s gritty and captivating, all in the same moment — an artist’s dream palette. For the sleuths on the lookout, the artists’ area is within 10 miles of city hall.
This Labor Day is the 20th anniversary of the show founded by Carolyn Painter, June Bradley and C.J. Chadwell, who put together a grand idea. The idea took off, because, after all, who wouldn’t want to paint a scene outside in Victor?
Today, more than 50 artists come to Victor loaded with their supplies and their vision. It’s prime time for them: the week leading up to the showdown that begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 and concludes on Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day. More than 20 artist awards will be presented with total cash prizes or more than $4,000.
The committee hosts an invitation-only Purchase Patron Night on Aug. 30. For an invitation to the party and initial sale, call 689-5836.
The free, open to the public 20th Annual en Plein Art Show and Sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at the Victor Elks Lodge, 181 N. 3rd St. The events include the Brush Rush event, from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 1 and the Quick Draw at the same time Sept. 2.
For information, go to Victorcelebratesthearts.org. VCTA is a nonprofit organization.