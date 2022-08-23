VICTOR • From initially attracting a few artists who painted scenes around Victor to a tradition for the past 22 years, the plein air Victor Celebrates the Arts festival is a three-day event over the Labor Day weekend.
This week, 40 artists from around the region arrive in Victor to set up their easels anywhere within a 10-mile radius of the historic Victor City Hall.
The artists create a palette of Victor’s natural vibrancy, mountain beauty, historic buildings and head frames.
“We are celebrating our beauty, our gold-mining heritage, the views and our quaint little city on the south side of Pikes Peak,” said Judy Sandlin, publicity chair for the nonprofit organization.
With Colorado’s fickle weather, painting outside — no photographs allowed — can be a challenge that adds interest and variety to the works the artists present for judging.
For the viewer, the experience incorporates being part of the historic city as well as observing the artists compete for prizes with artistic contests. The Brush Rush, when artists paint scenes from designated locations, is from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4.
The Quick Draw is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 in Wallace Park. “We’ll have vignettes in there — could be laundry on a clothesline, live models and props,” Sandlin said. “But they don’t have to paint those.”
Victor Celebrates the Arts, with exhibits, events and sales, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Victor Elks Lodge, 181 3rd Ave.
Art purchases can be picked up from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 (Labor Day) at the Elks Lodge.
“Come and enjoy clean mountain air and watch the artists,” Sandlin said. “I think it’s good for the artists to see the crowds.”
Information about the show is available at Victorcelebratesthearts.org. For information about an invite-only patron party Sept. 2, email vctashow@gmail.com.