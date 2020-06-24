Fifteen business owners in Victor could be the recipients of $1,500 economic impact grants to help reduce the financial sting of the three-month shutdown due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been talking with the council trying to come up with ideas on how we can help the businesses,” said Richard Mann, the city administrator.
To qualify for a $1,500 grant, businesses must be brick-and-mortar and open year-round. Seasonal businesses are eligible to apply for a $750 grant.
“These are not loans and we hope the grants provide a positive experience,” Mann said.
The city is using money from its general fund to pay for the grants.
“It’s not so much the money, it’s the essence of what the city of Victor can do for those residents who are impacted by COVID-19,” Mann said. “Our businesses serve our residents as well as the tourists that come here.”
To help residents, the city waived the base rate of $50.50 for water/wastewater bills for all residents through May. “I’ve had a lot of people comment on that,” Mann said. “One resident said she’d lived here her whole life and she’d never seen anything like this.”
As of last week, the word was spreading about the grants and several had applied before the June 30 deadline. “As far as Victor goes, they are remarkable people so if there’s anything the city can do to help them get back economically, I think it’s important that we do,” Mann said. “If we can’t help our fellow citizens, what are we doing?”