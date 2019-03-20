Randy Ford, commander of the VFW Post No. 11411, and JaNiece Tyler, president of the Women’s Auxiliary, paid tribute to the Florissant Fire Protection District March 11.
“I really want to thank you for your support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and we would like to present you with this certificate of appreciation,” Ford said. Fire Chief Chad Bauer accepted the certificate.
Over the years, the firefighters have attended VFW ceremonies in Florissant and Lake George on Memorial and Veterans days. “There’s always a big place in my heart for the fire service, firefighters and paramedics,” Ford said.
A former firefighter and paramedic for 26 years with the fire protection districts in Cascade and Green Mountain Falls, Ford served twice as the chief of the Cascade District. Ford was also the marshal of Green Mountain Falls, serving before and after his service in Iraq.
“It’s the community spirit they all have in Florissant,” Ford said. “They don’t get enough thanks.”