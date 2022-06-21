FLORISSANT • Two veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor from the Florissant Grange.
Recipients Bill Avery, of Woodland Park, and Bob Tyler, of Florissant, are both veterans of the U.S. Navy and members of the VFW that meets at the Grange in Florissant.
During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grange was unable to do these presentations publicly. The Grange is now trying to catch up by presenting quilts to local veterans.
“We don't want them to just sit around, we want the veterans to get them as soon after we complete them as possible,” said Renee Caldwell who coordinates the program at the Grange.
Eight quilts made by the group were sent to Washington, D.C. to be awarded at the National Grange Convention, and another eight went to the Colorado State Grange to be awarded at the CSG Convention. All these were awarded virtually during the pandemic shutdowns.
Donations of patriotic fabric, batting, thread and backing for these beautiful and comforting quilts are always needed. Mmonetary donations are also appreciated to help defray the cost. Often, the quilters pay for the quilt supplies themselves.
Anyone who would like to nominate a veteran living in the Florissant area or to make donations for the quilts is encouraged to email Renee Caldwell at the Florissant Grange at florissantgrange@gmail.com.