Jim Wear, president of Pro Productions, told Cripple Creek City Council he is confident the Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival is still a go for Aug. 21-23, despite most summer events have been canceled due to pandemic concerns
Wear asked if the $30,00 that remains in the City’s special events budget could be set aside for the rally.
“There is a strong possibility that the rally will be permitted and that we will be able to meet the COVID-19 parameters,” Wear said at the June 17 Council meeting. “…We’re used to working with some uncertainty but we need to know that the money is available.”
He said his company didn’t plan for a global pandemic. “Weather is usually our biggest problem,” Wear said.
Wear expects the rally will break even or see a small revenue loss. It will be a smaller affair this year, without the typical Vietnam Wall display and beer garden. However, extra space will be required between vendors.
“We’ll still have a ceremony at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and there will still be a parade,” he said. “After all the shutdowns, our veterans need the rally more than ever. They need the camaraderie. … People will need to take personal responsibility to protect themselves.”
Jeff Mosher, the City’s marketing and special events director, said $1,500 of the special events budget has been set aside for Donkey Derby Days, which were postponed to Sept, 5-7. The remaining $28,500 is set aside for the rally.
“Things are looking better for late summer events,” Mosher said. “We’re planning drive-thru fireworks for the Fourth of July for local people who will be able to watch from their cars. Woodland Park is also planning to have fireworks. The museums are also opening up.”
Members of the Gold Camp Coalition asked if they could work with the city on some smaller events. “We’ve already lost most of the summer,” said Shannon Taylor, Commander of American Legion Post 171. “We need to be digging in and making something happen.”
Annie Durham, one of the founders of the Teller County Marksmanship and Self Defense Group, said the coalition doesn’t have time to wait for the usual permitting and marketing procedures. Coalition members suggested having a wedding chapel and an ice-cream social with spacing between vendors.
“We (nonprofit organizations) need opportunities to work hard and earn the money we need,” Taylor said.
In other business, Full House Resorts representative Donald Lee asked the City to return part of its $700,000 performance bond to cover streets, streetscape and storm drain work if the company is unable to complete its redevelopment projects in Cripple Creek.
FHR owns hotels and casinos in Colorado, Indiana, Georgia and Las Vegas and does business locally as Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino. It has put its parking garage and connecting building plans on hold.
Planning Department Director Bill Gray suggested that the city give the company a temporary release of the bond but keep $150,000 to cover repairs to Second Street, if necessary.
Lee said construction will continue to work on Second Street and the parking garage site will be graded and covered with gravel for temporary parking lots. “We will do this right and put the bond back when we’re ready to start,” he said. “Now that the casinos are open, we should be OK. The (Colorado) governor was smart to go slow. There’s no way to make craps tables safe.”
Bronco Billy’s and other Cripple Creek casinos reopened June 15.
Council approved the request but asked that the company come back in six months to report on its activities and progress.
There could be a special meeting later this month so that council can accept the city’s share of CARES Act funding awarded to Teller County. Cripple Creek, county and Woodland Park officials are still negotiating how the approximately $2 million will be allocated.