As the coronavirus pandemic interrupts lives around the world, in Woodland Park, Mountain Top Cycling Club offers a kind of temporary oasis.
Last month, the club hosted the annual Mountain Experience Ride through Teller, Park and Fremont counties. To safely host the event, the board of directors followed health-safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
“We worked closely with Bicycle Colorado so we were able to safely host the event,” said Deborah Maresca, the club’s founder, referring to the statewide bicycle organization.
The ride, sponsored by Heuberger Subaru, offers riders three choices for distance — 50, 75 or 100 miles. As well, dozens of businesses, nonprofit organizations and volunteers contributed to the community event.
Over the years, the club members have focused on providing cycling experiences for children. With the proceeds from the “Experience” ride, MTCC plans to host “Bike the Night” Sept. 5 for area youth. “We hope to provide trophies, T-shirts, medals and a pizza party at the finish,” Maresca said.
To emphasize the effect of the events hosted by the club, Maresca provided a copy of a letter written by John Gavin, a cyclist in Colorado Springs who participated in this year’s event:
To Mountain Top Cycling Club:
I wanted to share something with you about the race. I left the Army back in 2015 because I wanted to start a family and felt like two trips to Afghanistan were enough, but I found myself getting depressed and for years I felt like something was really missing from my life.
I started cycling when I found an old bike in the garage and it changed my life.
While overseas I found that I loved the nervous energy the night before a mission. I took great care in laying out everything I would bring, making sure my weapon was cleaned and oiled, and in those moments of looking at the moon and wondering if I would ever see it again I felt a real connection with life and a deeper meaning I had never felt before.
Now that night before a battle is the same as the night before this race. I know it’s going to be painful and I take great care in the preparation, and for at least one night, I feel like a warrior again. As for the race itself, it gives me the time I need to reflect.
I was talking to my dad about the Zen-like feeling I get on a bike and how things can speak to me while out there. Clouds tell me what the future weather holds, vibrations in the bike tell me the quality of the road or if anything might need my attention, and while I was explaining this, he said “Be still and know that I am God.” I stopped being religious back in college, but there is something to biking that makes me think maybe there is something bigger out there that is trying to communicate with me, and it means the world.
All this to say, your race is tremendously important to me, and you do an amazing job with it. Thank you for what you do. John Garvin