The Veteran Charity Riders, a national veteran’s organization, is scheduled to pass through Teller County on Tuesday, July 30. The riders are expected to enter Woodland Park from Wilkerson Pass where they are to be joined by local Legion Riders and are set to stop at the Crystola Road House for lunch around noon.
Veterans Charity Riders is a nonprofit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life-changing, lifesaving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis.
The Veterans Charity Riders' activities have proven to helpful for veterans who are suffering from PTSD, anxiety, sleeping disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury , and problems with re-assimilation into civilian life. The Riders provide veterans a safe environment with fellow veterans and people they can trust, give them outdoor activities that are motivating, enjoyable, challenging and of interest to them, introduce them to and educate them on holistic healthy natural alternatives, and assist them with rehabilitating their own personal goals and purposes.
The end result of their program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same.
All veterans and members of the Teller County community are encouraged to cheer on the Riders when they pass through or visit with them during their lunch stop at the Crystola Road House, 20918 US-24, Woodland Park (80863).
To learn more about the Riders, visit veteranscharityride.org
Larry Ingram, a Navy retiree, is a member of the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post 1980 in Woodland Park.