Verizon has plans to put a 5G tower at the Woodland Park Aquatic Center. The Planning Commission has already approved it and it’s now up to the City Council for a final decision. The City has made requests of Verizon to make the tower’s structure consistent with the building architecture of the Aquatic Center, which is a positive move. However, the cell tower will be positioned directly next to Gateway Elementary and the High School and will result in negative affects to our children.

There has been significant scientific research done regarding the negative health effects of cell towers and I would encourage you to do your own research. This tower needs to be placed away from schools, hospitals or areas of dense population where there are no houses or businesses within 1,640 feet (500 meters).

The FCC exposure guidelines were established in 1980 and were based on short-term behavioral studies of rats and monkeys (around 1 hour). The FCC has not conducted a safety study of radiofrequency radiation since 1996. In 2021 the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued a mandate to the FCC requiring it to consider non-cancer evidence of adverse health effects related to wireless technology. However, they have not complied with the Court’s mandate, resulting in further legal action compelling them to do so.

If the FCC assures that there are no safety risks associated with these electromagnetic frequencies, why are they avoiding the court’s mandate to conduct more thorough safety exposure regulation studies, particularly given that the frequencies being used today are vastly different from those used in 1996.

Numerous health issues, including headaches, confusion, fatigue, stroke, cancer, and infertility have been reported and documented from the frequencies of 2,3,4 and 5G.

Kent Chamberlin, PhD. past chair and Professor Emeritus of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of New Hampshire, also served on the 5G Commission. You can go here to watch a 20-minute YouTube video he did about the health effects of radiofrequency. The effects on firefighters, when a tower was placed on their facility, is revealing.

Kent Chamberlin PhD Wireless Health Effects: Cell Towers and 5G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl1XDu-KS7E

The final report of the Commission to Study the Environmental and Health Effects of Evolving 5G technology can be found at Ehtrust.org.

Those of us living in the Woodland Park area need to step up and let Verizon know we do not want these towers near our children’s schools or homes. There are other locations where these towers could be placed. The City Council will be hearing this matter at the April 20 meeting beginning at 7:00 pm. I would encourage you to attend the meeting, sign up to speak if you like, and let the Council know how we, the Woodland Park community, feel about this.