Zach Romano recently opened No Boundaries Detailing LLC, at 111 S. Boundary St. in Woodland Park.
“I do the exterior and interior of cars so that they look like new,” he said, taking a break from doing just that.
Romano opened the business to fill gaps in services in Woodland Park. “I figured it would be a good opportunity,” he said. “I have a good eye for detail.”
As a detail guy, Romano sees it all. “I’ve cleaned family cars, with pets, food and the mess kids normally make,” he said.
Romano’s services include vacuuming all over and shampooing the carpets. Asked if he’s been stumped on a cleaning job, he is mistake-free. “Stumped? Not so far,” he said.
In the future, Romano plans to expand the services to include removing cuts and scratches on car exteriors.
Prices vary, depending on the size of the car, from $150 for a small car to $200 for a large car. Basic interior cleaning starts at $75.
To make an appointment, call 719-413-1858.