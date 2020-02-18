“Dive-in” movies, fitness classes, parents’ night out, swim meets and parties are just some of the programs offered at the Woodland Aquatic Center that tap into the varied interests of people in the community.
A call to get wet while relaxing with a bag of popcorn, the dive-in movies are shown on the center’s new scoreboard in the lap pool area. “We have been told by the people who installed this that we have the best top-of-the-line scoreboard,” said Ryan Squires, manager of the aquatic center.
Movie nights are monthly; the next one is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday. For the first show, 50 people showed up with flotation devices, lawn chairs, canoes and unicorn inner tubes to watch “Finding Nemo.”
The scoreboard/movie screen is a collaboration of Peak Swim Team, Woodland Park School District and Teller County Waste. “Those three came together to chip in money for us to get our beautiful new scoreboard,” Squires said.
There is no extra charge for the movie for those with punch cards, memberships or a day pass.
Another popular event is the monthly Parents Night Out, during which kids can be dropped off at 3:45 p.m. and picked up four hours later. “We feed them, entertain them,” Squires said, adding that the cost is $30. “We’ve had huge success with this. We do arts and crafts and then end the evening with a movie.”
For those who want to host a private party, the facility is available for after-hours rental, with all the pool amenities available. “We’ll even throw in our ‘wibit’ which is a floating obstacle course,” Squires said.
For 50 guests, the rental fee is $400 for two hours. “We staff the pool, turn on the lights, the music, and they get full run of the facility; we offer this on Saturday nights from 6:30 to 8:30,” Squires said.
In partnership with Woodland Park School District, the center offers a lifeguard class that comes with a credit for physical education and the possibility of finding employment at the facility. “I have 16 in class right now — it’s been a feeder program for us for us to replenish the lifeguards as kids move on.”
The partnership with the school includes swim lessons for all third-graders in the district. “It was an eye-opener for me — the lack of swim opportunities for kids up here,” Squires said. “Some kids are scared to get in the water so we want to get those kids feeling safe in and around the water.”
Facility partners include Pikes Peak Swim Team, a club team that rents space Monday through Friday and competes in meets around the region on weekends. “This is another great asset for the community; it keeps the kids active and interested,” he said. “We’ll be hosting a meet up here in 2020.”
On a recent frigid day in the city, the aquatic center was vibrant with activity, from deep-water fitness classes to workouts by youthful swim-team members.
With a revised membership schedule, the center is user-friendly. For instance, the punch cards don’t expire as they did in the past. That means there’s no time limit from the time of purchase to the fulfillment of the number of visits.
“We want this place to be a fun family environment and doing away with those expirations is going to get people back in here,” Squires said. Otherwise, people can buy an annual or even a three-month pass for unlimited use during that time period.
The new direction for the center includes offering swim lessons aligned with standards set by the Starfish Aquatic Institute. “It’s a great step up from where we were,” said Squires, who has a noteworthy background:
After 15 years as a professional ballet dancer who performed with companies all over the world, Squires is back to his original interest. “I grew up in the pool; my grandparents had a pool, old-school, concrete, in-ground, bare basics,” he said. “I was in the water all the time, pools, boats, lakes, creeks.”
While a dancer he worked part-time during summers as a swim instructor. “But as my dance career was winding down, I settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, and started working for the city of Henderson as the aquatics coordinator for five years,” Squires said.
When his parents moved to Colorado, Squires followed. Hired by the city of Woodland Park in 2017 as the center’s assistant manager, Squires was promoted to manager in July. “I really found a home up here and have decided to make this place the last stop.”
For information about classes and specials, call Squires at 686-6858.