For Vinh and Leisle Chung, an organization that offers a path forward in lives interrupted by stopgaps reflects the emotional energy attached to hope.
The organization, formerly known as Help the Needy, recently added the words “Hope Lives Here,” to the name. “They give hope to their clients, but the way I see it is that they give hope to the rest of the country,” said Vinh Chung, M.D.
Co-owners of Vanguard Skin Specialists, with offices in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, the Chungs and their medical practice have sponsored the organization’s Sweetheart Ball for the past decade. The event was held Feb. 5 at Shining Mountain Golf Course.
This year, the new name HtN — Hope Lives Here is part of the narrative of an organization that relies on hope to offer more than help with immediate needs.
“We wanted to let our clients know there is hope,” said Vince Scarlata, the organization’s CEO — a volunteer position. “With the word ‘hope’ in our name now, people are more apt to view us as a vehicle to get back on their feet.”
Before agreeing to accept a client, the volunteers go through an interview process initiated 40 years ago by the founder, the late Greg Schilling. “For whatever reason, we might not be able to help them,” Scarlata said. “There are times when we can’t, and we let them know that.”
That strikes a cord within the Chungs. “My family came over as immigrants, Leisle’s family came over as refugees. It is a critical part of our background that shapes our perspective on life,” Vinh said. “We believe we can write our futures, that we are not victims of circumstances.”
Vinh credits both his parents and Leisle’s for their response to tragedy in their birthplaces, South Korea for Leisle and Vietnam for him. “There were horrible things that happened in our countries — death, disease, starvation, but the way our parents responded set an example for us on how we need to approach life,” he said.
The Chungs relied on more than commitment and hard work for their achievements. “We came to this country, took advantage of education opportunities, invested in our mindset that we can shape our future, write our own story regardless of the circumstances,” he said.
In sponsoring the annual fundraiser, the Chungs contribute their story to the goals of the organization. In Teller County this year, more clients seek help paying rent, a need exacerbated by the shortage of housing and a real-estate boom that has snowball effects.
“Their cars are older now and they can’t get to work because the car needs repairs,” Scarlata said. “So we’re helping with that. The hope is there for them if they want it.”
The volunteer model of the organization has reciprocal benefits. “What I love about this organization is that these are people in our community who volunteer,” he said. “They actively lead and respond. In my mind, that is how the rest of the county should respond; we should look out for our neighbors, do what we can to help.”
Leisle added,“Vinh and I have both been the recipients of people’s kindness and generosity,” she said. “And because our families have been able to receive the kindness, to see an organization do that in Woodland Park, we have felt like it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to get involved in.”
For the Chungs, helping other is a source of strength. “In a time of pandemic, isolation and political division, it’s easy for us to become cynical, passive and to feel like we’re victims of something beyond our control,” he said. “We can’t fix everything, but let’s fix what we can. I think that mindset is exemplary and that’s why we love this organization. We are proof that simple acts of kindness can go a long way.”