As the stay-at-home mandate continues in Colorado, a routine visit to a doctor is a big deal. Cancel or go? Are they open or not?
As technology is a critical component of staying connected during the coronavirus disruption, Vanguard Skin Specialists offers virtual medical visits. “For our emergency and urgent-care patients we do everything we can to keep patients at home,” said Vinh Chung, M.D., founder of the dermatology practices in Canon City, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Woodland Park.
The visits start with a conversation and evaluation by the physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner. “It’s amazing,” Chung said, with a laugh. “Technology, once it works, is wonderful.”
In the beginning, around the first week of April, patients were hesitant to use the new service. “But we have a team of amazing staff members who can help the patient,” Chung said.
The visits are available by Zoom or FaceTime on smartphones, tablets or computers. Among the conditions that can be successfully treated virtually are acne and rashes, along with follow-up visits.
“A lot of times a conversation with video-conferencing is sufficient, and after that we could call in a prescription or a refill for them,” Chung said. “Obviously, nothing would ever replace fully the face-to-face evaluation when we see the patient but, for this time, this is as good as it gets.”
A virtual visit can be the source of lifesaving treatment. “If the condition could be a dangerous cancer such as melanoma or an aggressive carcinoma, then we would have them come in,” he said. “But we’ve been successful at eliminating visits to the office; maybe only 5% have come in.”
With Vanguard’s broad reach with its multiple offices, for many, the visits are critical for those who drive long distances for appointments.
“We’re able to do it for all of our patients because we are no longer limited by geography,” he said. “So the video-conferencing is a lot easier for them.”
Acknowledging the financial impacts of the coronavirus, Vanguard offers free virtual visits on Fridays during the month of April. “Whether they’ve lost their job, or insurance coverage and can’t afford to pay for the medical care, we offer this free service for our community,” Chung said.
For an appointment or information, 355-1585.