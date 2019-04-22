Vandals struck shops in the Village Marketplace during the wee hours of April 15 or 16. At Miss Priss boutique, vandals threw a wheelbarrow through the window on the SYS auction side of the building that houses both businesses.
Rocks were also thrown a few yards up Center Street and broke windows at Relic antique store, Hot Heads Salon (now closed), Help the Needy, a nonprofit organization, and Radiant Church on Henrietta Street. The vandals also spray-painted the side of the auction house, in addition to leaving their mark on the restroom doors in Memorial Park and at Brenda’s Boutique.
At Pam Mikesell’s Miss Priss, the vandals left the message “People are Poison” scrawled on a wall, and at Brenda’s Boutique, another message: “Respect No One Not Even Yo self.”
The vandals struck only parts of buildings that face the park, said Mikesell, who owns the building that includes SYS and Colorado GearLab, which was not attached and faces U.S. 24.
The vandals damaged but did not steal; however, most businesses were forced to pay the cost of the repair, as the damages were less than the amount of the deductibles.
In March, vandals broke in and stole food from the Community Cupboard on N. Colo. 67 in Woodland Park.
As of press time, no suspects had been arrested.