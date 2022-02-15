Vail Mountain recently announced new venues for skiers and snowboarders to learn skills in a unique fashion. Along with that, a venue has been improved to learn the history of the mountain’s development.
That’s from the Legacy Hut, which “has a whole new look and feel,” according to a recent news release. Modifications were made alongside Colorado Snowsports Museum, the release said.
Also from the hut atop Mountaintop Express, nimble historians are set to lead free tours and tell stories across varied terrain. To join, guests are invited to check the tour board at the hut, where an original ski school bell is posted.
Below, by the Avanti Express, a “new, cohesive learning area” has been established, according to the release.
A skills zone encompasses three groomed lanes dedicated to particular maneuvers. Those are open to any guest learning or refining the basics, while the Avanti Performance Center is dedicated to ski and snowboard students. Vail has equipped the center “with leading-edge tools to enhance the lesson experience,” according to the release.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com