WOODLAND PARK • The most popular places in town these days are the COVID-19 vaccination clinics held by Peak Vista and Teller County Public Health & Environment.
Woodland Park Community Church hosted a clinic March 10, where residents received the Moderna vaccine, either their first or second shot.
The week before, public health nurses administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “It depends on what we get from the state,” said Martha Hubbard, interim executive director of public health, on which vaccine is administered at a clinic.
The clinic last week was the second hosted by the church. “We are giving back, lovin’ on our community,” said Randy Squires, a church elder who was coordinating the effort that day, along with other church members.
While nurses administered the vaccines from eight stations, in a back room, other nurses were drawing up vials to keep things moving.
After receiving the vaccines, people were invited to sit and rest awhile. Throughout the day, firefighters and emergency medical technicians from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District and Ute Pass Regional Ambulance were on hand. “They are monitoring just in case people have negative side effects,” Hubbard said.
The three Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams showed up, too. “It’s refreshing to see so many people,” Williams said. “This is the first social event many have been to.”
Dan Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management, and Becky Frank, his deputy, were also standing by that afternoon. ”It’s great to watch people come together and be so grateful to be here,” Frank said.
Volunteers from the Teller County Sheriff’s Posse greeted people and directed traffic in the church parking lot.
In addition to the church, the Woodland Park library, Cripple Creek School-Based Health Center, Ute Pass Cultural Center, Shining Mountain Golf Club and the Florissant Grange have hosted clinics for Teller County Public Health & Environment and Peak Vista Community Health.