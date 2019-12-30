For Woodland Park and Green Mountain Falls, partnerships can make a difference in reducing the threat of wildfires.
Despite recent snowfall, the threat of catastrophic fire in Teller and western El Paso counties remains. “We have zones of concerns,” said Eric Howell, forest program manager for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Woodland Park in Teller County and Green Mountain Falls, situated in both Teller and El Paso counties, are among the zones threatened by proximity to Pike-San Isabel National Forest.
The key to reducing the fire threat is partnerships, Howell said. As a result, Colorado Springs Utilities and USDA Forest Service expanded an existing memorandum of understanding to include the Colorado State Forest Service. The MOU acknowledges that lands are under different ownerships.
With the MOU, the scope of the collaboration includes Palmer Land Trust and Coalition for the Upper South Platte.
“We’ve identified about a 500,000-acre area that we’re calling the Pikes Peak Restoration Initiative that goes along west I-25 in Colorado Springs up to Larkspur over toward Lake George and all of Woodland Park,” said Carol Ekarius, executive director of CUSP. “So the funds will be invested across this area but not 100% because they are also investing up in Lake County.”
With two catastrophic fires in the region, the Hayman in 2002 and the Waldo Canyon in 2012, the infusion of funds indicates the level of threat considered by partners in the MOU. “That’s significant money on the ground around Pikes Peak, Ute Pass and the western edge of Colorado Springs and Rampart Range. From a fire perspective, it’s sort of all in the same fire shed,” Ekarius said.
From 2013 to 2018, Colorado Springs Utilities invested $4.4 million in projects in the Pike-San Isabel forest that included watershed restoration, fuel and forest-health treatments and mitigation of invasive species. In addition to Colorado Springs Utilities’ investment, USDA Forest Service contributed $7.7 million.
Part of the funds was spent implementing fuel breaks along the Kirkpatrick Trail in Green Mountain Falls, which abuts land owned by the utility provider.
“Now Green Mountain Falls is still in a very vulnerable place,” Ekarius said. “It’s not safe but the fuel breaks help protect the town as well as the Catamount Reservoir and other reservoirs on Pikes Peak.”
Colorado Springs Utilities, along with the Green Mountain Falls Historic Foundation and the state’s forest service funded the work on the trail.
But the new MOU partnership comes with $15 million to El Paso and Teller counties for treatment work on the Pike-San Isabel National Forest. Fifty percent of the funding is from Colorado Springs Utilities with a 100% match from USDA Forest Service and other partners.
“Historically, the partnerships in our area have been good but this MOU will strengthen the ties further between the key agencies and stakeholders,” said Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder, who serves on the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee. “Forest mitigation is a monumental and costly task but through collaborative efforts such as this we can target priority areas, treat more acres, and reduce wildland fire risk in our community.”
Much of the restoration/mitigation work is done by CUSP volunteers. The coalition has received $35,000 to $100,000 a year from Colorado Springs Utilities for the projects.
“The types of projects can vary from providing defensible space with the goal of reducing the spread of the intensity of wildfire,” Ekarius said.
The MOU, with the addition of Colorado State Forest Service, is additional insurance. “Everybody was working together but in little individual pods,” she said. “But now we’re actually working together, being more strategic in how we are implementing projects with the additional funding.”