For fans of Elvis Presley, the anniversary of the birthday of the deceased King of Rock ‘n Roll is a time to mourn a bit, but also to celebrate the legend and his music. At least, that’s the way the Ute Pass/Woodland Park Kiwanis Club views what would be the late “King’s” 87th birthday, Jan. 8.
A collaboration of Gayle Gross’ Reserve Our Gallery and the Kiwanis Club, “The Gala, the King and the Kiwanis” honors Elvis while raising money for the Kiwanis programs that support children in various ways.
“We want to support Kiwanis as well as the business — Gayle’s art gallery,” said Colt Simmons, a Kiwanian who is handling the publicity for the event at the gallery.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8, the event will focus on children, with games and activities hosted by the Kiwanis members. Kids can also dress up in Elvis costumes, with prizes for different age groups.
From 6 to 9 p.m., the event switches to a party, during which adults can pretend to be Elvis, with awards for the most authentic outfit. Gross hints that there may just possibly be an Elvis impersonator at the gala.
As a fundraiser for the Kiwanis, with donations requested, Gross is chipping in 10% of all sales that day to the Kiwanis Club for their programs.
Reserve our Gallery is in the Woodland Professional Building, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
Reservations for the gala may be made in-person at the gallery, by email at reserveourgallery@gmail.com or by calling 719-401-2301.