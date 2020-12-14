When cancellation is not an option, especially when kids are involved, the Ute Pass Woodland Park Kiwanis Club made sure the annual Breakfast with Santa was a go.
“We were not going to cancel Breakfast with Santa. Kids and Families needed a Christmas miracle,” said Shannon Andersen who with her husband, Carl Andersen, chaired the Kiwanis event Dec. 5.
With masks and social distancing, the “breakfast” was a drive-through with “float-like” vehicles on display along Panther Way at the entrance to Gateway Elementary and the Woodland Park High School.
While there was no sitting on Santa’s lap this year, due to COVID precautions, Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted the kids with refreshments and toys at the Santa Station. As well, club members gave away 20 $50 gift cards to local restaurants. “Kiwanis wanted to support local restaurants and give families a family meal,” Andersen said.
For four hours that morning, 28 volunteers helped stage the event that attracted 155 cars and 600 people who enjoyed a revision of the traditional Breakfast with Santa.
Businesses, nonprofits and agencies that showed up in vehicle floats: Andersen Enterprises, Chaney Pest Control, Base Camp Recovery, United Paint Company, Focus on the Forest, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, Woodland Park Police Department, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, and Bert West, who was recently elected vice president of Kiwanis International.
“The Ute Pass Woodland Park Kiwanis Club made Breakfast with Santa happen,” Andersen said. “We do not like obstacles. We always find alternatives.”