Dramatic and nostalgic, the Commemorative Quilt for the Ute Pass Symphony Guild reflects the dedication of the people who bring music to the mountains.
The quilt is a collection of the guild’s annual T-shirts and is crafted for the raffle by Mary Ann Sperry of Woodland Park.
“We gathered almost all of the T-shirts from way-back-when; we all looked through what we had,” said Gail Wingerd, longtime member of the guild.
After the collective search, the members came up with 24 shirts for two quilts, one for this year and another to launch the 40th anniversary of the guild in 2020. The quilt is on display at Nuts N Bolts at 200 N. Chestnut St. in Woodland Park.
Tickets for the quilt-and-raffle fundraiser are available at the store in addition to Keller Williams Realty, during the Old Fashioned 4th of July festival and Farmers’ Market. Tickets are $5 each and three for $10.
The guild hosts the annual July 5th Symphony above the Clouds, a popular community event for the past 39 years. In addition, the guild funds the fourth-grade field trips for students to hear the Colorado Springs Philharmonic perform at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
Drawing for the quilt will be during intermission at the concert July 5 at the Woodland Park Middle School. For information, check the website at symphonyabovetheclouds.org.