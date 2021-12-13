With squares cut from T-shirts of the past, a quilt crafted by Sherry Carr is a fabric narrative of the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds. Last month, members of the Ute Pass Symphony donated the quilt to Foxworth-Galbraith, whose general manager is Jim Olsen.
“We are proud to present this to Foxworth,” said Ellen Carrick, the guild’s president.
The quilt is a gift of appreciation for the company’s financial support of the symphony of $500 every year for the past 15. “We’ll put the quilt in our break room,” Olsen said.
The squares are logos from 15 concerts of the past and include the date. There was only one “oops” when guild members had to scramble to find the date on one of the squares.
“We were able to identify the year, 1998, from our historical records,” Carrick said. “The shirt was featured in a Ute Pass Courier advertisement for the concert.” (Carrick was referring to the former name of the The Pikes Peak Courier.)
For several years, Teller County students entered contests for the best T-shirt design, Carrick said. The youthful designs are part of the commemorative quilt for the years from 2008-2013.
In 1999, the shirt honored the Teller County Centennial with a logo on the sleeve.
The quilt includes the 2020 shirts, which were designed by Molly Wells to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the concert. Because of the pandemic and resulting restrictions, the guild plans to celebrate the 40th concert July 5.