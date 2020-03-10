A construction project for 160 students at Ute Pass Elementary School in Chipita Park tests the scientific theory that, if you build it, they will come. Birds, that is.
Along with the science, building birdhouses proved to be great fun and a bonding experience for kids, parents and friends.
Miles Groth, who teaches sixth-grade at the school’s Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences, initiated the project and last week, running from classroom to classroom helping students build the little houses, each one designed to attract a specific bird. “Birds are pretty picky-y,” Groth said.
In fact, birds are so picky-y that the size of the entry hole determines the type of bird that will zero in on the temporary residence. Some can squeeze through a 1.5-inch hole — bluebirds, for instance — while wrens select the one-inch opening and chickadees go bigger, at 1 and ¼-inch.
“These are for cavity nesters which often use dead trees to build their nest,” Groth said. “Human development and cutting down dead trees instead of leaving them up leads to fewer options.”
Along with making little tiny houses with little tiny doors, the students are studying and illustrating birds, among them the Western Blackbird and the Mountain Bluebird.
The entire school benefits with a gallery wall in the hallway of bird artistry by the students.
The project is designed to teach kids the value of bird conservation and the necessity of urging birds to return to their natural habitat.
The project is funded by a grant from the Aiken Audubon Society. “We want to get kids involved in bird conservation, recognizing and watching the bird cycle,” said Clark Jones, the society’s vice president who was on hand to help build the birdhouses.
Along with the grant, Casey’s Lumber in Woodland Park offered a discount on the wood.
The project is a fundraiser for the school to purchase a special museum-quality microscope, like the one at Bear Creek Nature Center in Colorado Springs. At $15 apiece, the birdhouses are available at the school office, 9230 Chipita Park Road, Cascade (80909), or by calling 685-2227.