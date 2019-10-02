The Ute Pass Social Club recently celebrated 40 years at a luncheon that honored tenured members.
From a small group of women who looked for companionship and social activities, the club has grown to 140 members.
Women who spoke at the luncheon, held at Mimi’s Restaurant in Colorado Springs, highlighted the human need for connection.
Coletta Hall praised the women for helping her through difficult times, when loneliness threatened her well-being. Hall was tearful in thanking the group. “This club is the most wonderful thing,” Hall said. “I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. You brought me happiness again.”
Lovelyn Hughes joined the club in the early days when her mother was a member. Today, Hughes is known for having founded the Mahjong group — now up to 4 tables.
Sandy King recalled that first luncheon when she and Sylvia Moody arranged to have the event at a Greek restaurant in Woodland Park. Unfortunately, when several women showed up for the reservation, they found a “Closed” sign on the door. Luckily, they found another restaurant to serve them on-the-spur-of-the moment. That would be tougher to manage these days, when 50 members show up for meetings.
For Lori Martin, the club’s historian who moved to Woodland Park in November, membership includes yoga, art classes and hikes. For members who knit and do crafts, there are classes. “They go on trips once a year,” Martin said.
The club brings together women of different ages and experiences from all over the nation.
The next luncheon will be held Oct. 15 at P.F. Chang’s in the Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs. For information, email UtePassSC@gmail.com, visit sites.google.com/site/upsocial or contact Mary Ann Schroeder at 687-1773.