In a place where residents fled as the Waldo Canyon Fire ripped through Ute Pass in June 2012, Green Mountain Falls’ officials have scheduled a do-over.

To prepare for the evacuation exercise Oct. 7, residents of Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park and Cascade can learn evacuation details at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ute Pass Elementary School.

“This is an outreach to the community, with the hope that everybody will sign up for the October exercise,” said Becky Frank, the town manager.

A collaboration of the town and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, the practice and October event include the local fire departments, the office of Marshal Sean Goings, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Humane Society/ Community Animal Response Team, the American Red Cross.

According to Natalie Sosa, spokesperson for El Paso County, residents of Ute Pass will receive first-hand experience evacuating their homes during a simulated emergency and learn valuable information they will need during a wildfire or other emergencies. On the morning of Oct. 7, registered participants will receive a pre-planned evacuation notice directing them to gather at a simulated evacuation center. The center will feature demonstrations and information on emergency shelter for people and animals, and an emergency preparedness fair including agencies and organizations that support evacuations in El Paso County.

To register for the event, visit https://admin.elpasoco.com/pproem/ute-pass-evacuation-exercise/ Participants can also register at the September meeting.

For the past 10 years, volunteers from Green Mountain Falls have cleaned their portion of Fountain Creek during the annual Creek Week. A project of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District, the week unites communities in a single goal.

In partnership with local governments, organizations, service groups, private citizens, and school groups, the district’s Creek Week is the largest cleanup effort in Colorado.

“We’re super proud of that,” said Allie Schuch, the district’s executive director, speaking to Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees Sept. 5.

The 9-day event, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 8, is expected to attract 4,000 citizens in 10 watershed communities from Palmer Lake to Pueblo and beyond.

The goal for the day is to pick up 140 tons of trash along the creek and adjacent trails.

“That’s the weight of a blue whale,” Schuch said. “We are protecting waterfalls and preventing storm drains from clogging.”

The celebration\work includes a bonus, the Impactful IPA, a collaborative brew from the Brewshed Alliance. The beer will be sold beginning Sep. 12 in 17 breweries across the watershed, Schuch said. For each sale, the alliance contributes one dollar to the district’s clean water initiative.

The cleanup event for Green Mountain Falls is the morning of Oct. 7. After Schuch’s announcement, Dixon read a proclamation that pays tribute to the 20,000 volunteers who removed more than 135 tons of trash during Creek Week over the past nine years.

The removal helps reduce pollution in the creeks and connecting waterways while managing flooding, providing safer drinking water, and enhancing wildlife habitat, states the proclamation.

An added benefit to the cleanup is the increase in property values, states the proclamation.

Jay Kita, vice chair of the parks, trails and recreation advisory committee is the town’s crew leader for the event Oct. 8. Registration is at https://www.fountain-crk.org/creek-week-2023-registration

A program initiated during the coronavirus pandemic, Trail Ambassadors in Green Mountain Falls greeted, engaged, and educated 3,768 hikers in the past three years.

“I want to give a shoutout to the volunteers,” said Nancy Dixon, who heads the ambassadors program for the town. “Without my volunteers, I wouldn’t have a successful program.”

The ambassadors, each wearing a green identification shirt, answer questions about the trails while engaging in conversations. Last year alone, the ambassadors engaged 1, 145 hikers, Dixon added.