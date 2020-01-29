Ute Pass Regional Health Service District is hosting a chili and cornbread cook-off to help one of their own, paramedic Illa Brown who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The cook-off is fundraiser to help Brown with her medical bills and expenses.
Brown has been recognized as the Paramedic of the Year and is the wife of Charley Brown and mother of two young children.
The entry fees for submitting chili and cornbread to the contest are $20 and $10, respectively. All are welcome to sample the entries with the admission being a donation of your choosing. The paramedics are also hosting a silent auction.
The event, which is open to the public, will be noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the offices Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, 1017 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park (80863) — behind Autozone.
A gofundme has been set up to “Support our Local Hero” as well. To date, $270 of a $10,000 goal has been raised. Find the fund online at: tinyurl.com/v756ukb