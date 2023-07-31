A simulated rescue mission at the fire station in Green Mountain Falls involved crushing and destroying an ambulance for practice.

Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District donated the vehicle for an extrication exercise hosted by Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District’s Chief Steve Murphy.

“Our firefighters learned a lot about the construction of ambulances and how to access the patient compartment if we had to in a crash,” Murphy said.

Firefighters from Divide and Cascade, along with UPRAD paramedics and emergency medical technicians, joined Murphy’s crew of nine volunteers July 22.

“Fire departments don’t have ambulances for training,” said Captain Janee Karle, paramedic with UPRAD.

Statistics show that of the 3,500 ambulance-involved accidents every year, 35% end in death or injury to people inside, the driver, paramedic, and patient, Karle said.

Ambulances hit in an intersection are usually T-boned and flipped upside down.

“If the ambulance is hit from behind, the box gets pushed into the cab, so there is usually someone trapped,” she said. “When you’re cutting through an ambulance you have to think about the oxygen for the patient.”

Divide sent two volunteer firefighters to Green Mountain Falls.

“Extrication is a tricky thing for us,” said J.T. McLeod, Chief of the Divide department. “When an accident involves two automobiles, usually the extrication is pretty straightforward. “

But ambulances and school buses have special construction features that take research and training.

“The basis of this training was to see what we would actually have to do – God forbid – if somebody was in an ambulance and it rolled over,” McLeod said.

While the extrication exercise was out-of-the-ordinary, UPRAD crews practice driving through intersections, Karle said.

“But sometimes people don’t see you or we don’t see them; accidents happen,” she added. “We do a lot of training but it’s not often we get to train with other agencies that we run calls with.”

Green Mountain Falls provided the tools.

“We used forcible entry tools which consist of a flat head ax and a Halligan tool, a pry bar, our gasoline-powered demo saw, and reciprocating saws,” Murphy said. “We used our hydraulic tools on the cab portion.”

Jeremy DeWall, M.D., medical director for the participating agencies, Christine Sines, UCHealth education coordinator, supervised the operation. Tim Dienst is the executive director of UPRAD.