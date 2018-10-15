When members of the Ute Pass Kiwanis club holler out “Bingo!” — it usually means the life of a local kid is about to improve.
“Bingo night is one of our biggest fundraisers to support events for local children,” said Carl Andersen, the club’s new president. The club awards scholarships to students in the Woodland Park and Cripple Creek high schools.
The club’s 64 members spread the message with various fundraisers throughout the year, among them, Crabby Tax Night, Taste of the Grape and Breakfast with Santa. Up to 900 children pay a visit to Santa that first Saturday in December for one of the most popular events in Woodland Park, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club.
On an international level, the club participates in Kids Need Kiwanis, a campaign to engage communities in the mission of mentoring and guiding children.
In Woodland Park, the club sponsors program such as K-Kids for elementary-school students, Builders Club for middle schoolers and Key Club for high-school seniors.
And for those who might be curious about all the cars parked at the Crystola Roadhouse every Wednesday morning, it’s the members attending the meeting that starts bright and early at 6:45.
Bingo night is also at the Roadhouse, a change this season from the golf club. Bingo night begins at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of every month.
For more information visit upkiwanis.org.