WOODLAND PARK • As memories fade and history recedes into 21st-century concerns, a documentary by the Ute Pass Historical Society tells the story of the impact of area dude ranches, economically, socially and culturally. The film is a collaboration of the society, the Teller County Film Commission, Animas Productions and RedJaxx Media.
The documentary recalls the romance of the Old West that reverberated across America. “People wanted to pretend that they were back in the era of cowboys, to experience that kind of life,” said Donna Finicle, speaking in the theatrical trailer of “The Story of Us/ Dude Ranches above the Clouds.”
Back in the day, people were attracted to the mountains and pretended they were in a mini-Switzerland, said Larry Black, Woodland Park historian, speaking on the trailer. As well, people came for the fresh air and the home-cooked food, added Pat Hyslop, UPHS volunteer.
Karla Schweitzer, who retired recently from the historical society, was also involved in providing contacts and information for the project.
When completed, the film will feature the Skelton, Brockhurst and Hermann ranches, with special attention to the latter.
In one of those lucky strikes, Black connected Eric Hermann with the project. Eric’s father is the late Ric Hermann, a rancher who died in July 2011. Eric’s grandparents, the late Lee and Fredi Hermann, bought and operated two dude ranches in Woodland Park, one in the center of town, another along Rampart Range Road where the high school is today.
Recently, Eric discovered a treasure trove of old photos and 16 mm film tucked away in his father’s home. “I want to have these digitized,” he said.
The photos are a key piece of the film, and were an unexpected break for the production.
With input from Black, who started an oral history project in the early 1990s, a history of dude ranches unfolds through interviews with descendants and friends with good memories.
“My big thing is community involvement, about capturing the vision of other people,” said Dennis Zerull, producer/director for Animas.
Zerull and Doug Hetzler, both Woodland Park residents, lend their professional expertise to the project. “We have knowledge, connections and equipment to make a high-quality production,” said Hetzler, with RedJaxx Media, whose skills include video, photography and motion graphics.
With an expected release later in the year, members and employees of the historical society have begun fundraising to help with the expenses of hiring professionals to film the documentary. For information about donating, call the society at 719-686-7512.