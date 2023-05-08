The answer was yes, affirmative, when Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees approved a request from a group of children to adopt two parks.

Students in the fourth and fifth grades at Ute Pass Elementary School stepped up to the microphone to give individual presentations about their plans to improve the southwest bank of Gazebo Lake and the park adjacent to the swimming pool.

With the approval, the students agree to clean up the trash, plant non-invasive plants while keeping native plants in and non-native plants out. The students agreed to buy the seeds and plants, in addition to anything else needed for the area.

“We will water, clean, trim and keep the plants well-kept,” the students wrote in a preliminary application. “We will make Green Mountain Falls a better and more enjoyable place.”

The parks, recreation and trails committee, which first heard the students’ plans, will oversee the project as the town’s liaison.

Dixon and the board voted to table a four-point recommendation from the planning commission to declare the staging area for construction equipment on Olathe Street as inappropriate. The commission requested that the board consider properties designed as mixed-use to be appropriate. The recommendations are the result of complaints from residents who live near the staging site.

In other news, the board voted to approve a request from the Bronc Day Committee to waive the $50 fee for each vendor at the annual festival. This year’s Bronc Day is July 29.