By Pat Hill
pat.hill@ pikespeaknewspapers.com
It used to be considered recess when kids played outside as a break from trying to cram learning into their heads. At Ute Pass Elementary School, the outdoors is a classroom when CaveSim shows up to use the artificial cave as a source of teaching science, math, art, physics, music and archaeology.
Developed by David and Tracy Jackson of Manitou Springs, CaveSim takes off from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum which fulfills state standards. Oh, and it’s loads of fun for kids — just check out the enthusiasm last week when the students, pre-K through sixth grade, got to play outside.
The Jacksons, David and Tracy, are cavers as well as educators. “We teach people how to rescue people in a cave without hurting the cave,” said David Jackson, who has a degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We teach firefighters as well as search-and-rescue teams.”
Kids can crawl through the artificial cave where they will see stalactites, stalagmites and bats, in addition to pottery and cave paintings, petroglyphs. “The cave passage is 60 feet long,” said Tracy Jackson, who also teaches a geology class using native rocks during the event. “If the students bump into anything, the potential damage is recorded on the computer outside of the cave.”
In addition to the cave, the students can crawl through a squeeze box, which is also a tool for teaching math when kids measure the distance between the boards — and how much space they need to emerge from the box.
In one corner of the school yard, the Cave Sim staff has arranged a set of pulleys for students to simulate going into a cave. The pulleys are a method of teaching physics, depending on variations of weight on each pulley. One of the exercises was “rescuing” an injured caver who ascends from the cave via a pulley.
From the looks of things, it was a grand day at Ute Pass Elementary April 24. “Just being outside, you can see the smiles,” said Miles Groth, who teaches sixth grade at the school’s Mountain Academy of Arts and Science.
The Jacksons and CaveSim will be in Woodland Park at the Old Fashioned 4th of July festival and at Cresson Elementary School May 23 in Cripple Creek.