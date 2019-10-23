A new school song and students who embrace the joy of music, the performance last week by students at Ute Pass Elementary School was lively and inspiring.
The kids were grooving to the beat of songs such as “You are my Sunshine, and “Colorado Trail.”
Under the direction of Ian Ferguson, the concert began with solo performances on the violin, a reflection of the range of the school’s music program for students in the third-, fourth-and fifth-grades. “Every student is given a violin, which is pretty unique,” Ferguson said.
The concert concluded with the school song written by Ferguson to honor the school’s 50th anniversary this year. The kids loved it, singing the song with vigor, arms waving, swaying to the rhythm.
The song ends with this stanza: “Everybody’s welcome, we give our friendship out for free, you can come and join us as long as you’re not mean.”
There is joy in music which has auxiliary benefits including developing empathy, Ferguson said. “If you feel the music you will have empathy for different kinds of people in the world and you keep in touch with who you are,” he said. “My goal for the students is that they continue their music throughout their lives.”
Ferguson has a degree in trumpet performance from the University of Northern Colorado. He formerly taught music at the Colorado Springs Conservatory and currently teaches the Alexander Technique at the University of Denver Lamont School of Music. The technique is a method to help people release tension. “It’s getting rid of the bad habits,” he said.
He and his wife Beth perform in venues in Colorado Springs, with the next performance Nov. 2 at the Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.